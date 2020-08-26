Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 26 (ANI): A private bus hit a bike in Azim Nagar of Rampur on Tuesday killing two children and injuring two others.

The bus lost its control and after hitting the bike fell into a gorge.

"A private bus lost its control and hit a bike. Two children died on the spot while two others on the bike sustained the injuries. They have been referred to a hospital in Bareilly," Swar Circle Inspector Srikant Prajapati said. (ANI)

