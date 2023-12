Howrah (West Bengal) [India], December 16 (ANI): Two coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail train decoupled near the Uluberia area of the Howrah district in West Bengal on Friday evening, officials said.

Upon receiving information about the incident, officials reached the spot and started the repair work.

Also Read | AISSEE 2024 Registration Extended Till December 20, Know How to Apply At exams.nta.ac.in.

The train resumed its journey as soon as the coupling was restored.

"As soon as the information about the incident was received, we reached the spot. Officials also arrived and started the repair work and the train was dispatched from there soon. An investigation will be conducted to find out why this incident happened," Chief Public Relations Officer of South Eastern Railway, Aditya Kumar Choudhary, said. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Dalits Forced Into Consuming Sacrificial Buffalo Meat in Yadgir district, Complaint Lodged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)