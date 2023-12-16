New Delhi, December 16: National Testing Agency, NTA has revised AISSEE 2023 exam date. The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 which was scheduled to be conducted on January 21 will now be conducted on January 28, 2024.

The examination date has been rescheduled because of the clash between some major national examinations. The official notice reads, “due to clash between some major national examinations and All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 being held on 21st January 2024, and difficulties experienced due to the same, it has been decided to reschedule AISSEE-2024 on 28.01.2024 (Sunday) across the country.” Bihar STET 2024 Registration Begins At bsebstet.com, Know How to Apply For Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test.

To enroll for the examination, applicants must fall within the age range of 10 to 12 years as of March 31, 2024, for admission to Class 6. Similarly, candidates aiming for admission to Class 9 should be between 13 and 15 years old as of March 31, 2024. Mizoram Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Time Table for Class 10, 12 Examinations Released at mbse.edu.in, Know How To Download.

The application fee is ₹650/- for General/Wards of Defence personnel and ex-servicemen/OBC(NCL) category, and ₹500/- for SC/ST category.

AISSEE 2024: How to Apply

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click the AISSEE 2023 registration link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the All-India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE)-2024 for admission to Class VI and Class IX in 33 Sainik Schools nationwide for the academic year 2024-25. Sainik Schools, affiliated with CBSE and operating as English medium residential institutions, groom cadets for entry into the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and other Training Academies for Officers. For additional details, candidates can refer to the official AISSEE website ataissee.ntaonline.in.

