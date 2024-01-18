Jodhpur, Jan 18 (PTI) A workshop on disaster resilience and cultural heritage concluded in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Thursday with the participants discussing a host of issues in this domain, a senior officer said.

The two-day event, which began on Wednesday, was organised by National Institute of Disaster Management, IIT Jodhpur and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts along with Mehrangarh Museum Trust.

The workshop discussed ways and issues to address the challenges caused by disasters and climate change covering both tangible as well as intangible heritage, the officer said.

