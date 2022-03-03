Mandi, Mar 3: Two persons were killed and 14 others sustained injuries as a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus fell into a gorge in Mandi district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place at Jhir village of Sarkaghat sub division, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for their treatment, she added.

