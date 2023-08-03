Greater Noida, August 3: A fire broke out in an Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) pipeline in Greater Noida. The fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was extinguished. The fire department official has said that gas was being stolen illegally from the IGL pipeline, due to which the gas was leaking and it caught the fire. IGL officials were not aware of this theft. They have been informed about the incident and the gas supply has been stopped. However, a bike has been gutted in the fire. Delhi Cylinder Blast: Fire Breaks Out in Slums Near Shastri Park Due to Multiple LPG Gas Cylinder Explosion, No Casualties Reported.

According to the information received from Pradeep Kumar, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Gautam Budh Nagar, the fire department received information at 2:58 p.m. on Thursday that IGL's pipeline has burst in Site-5 of Greater Noida, due to which a fire broke out. Immediately, fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was doused. Mumbai Fire After Gas Leak: Six Including Two Minors Receive Burn Injuries in House Fire Triggered by Gas Leakage in Khar.

IGL Pipeline Catches Fire in Greater Noida

#IGL gas pipeline caught fire in Greater Noida. Two fire tenders were engaged in dousing the fire on the spot. Incident of Site-5 of Beta 2 police station area. #fire #GreaterNodia #GasPipeline@IGLSocial @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/R6VbaqggvI — Bharat Verma 🇮🇳💯 (@Imbharatverma) August 3, 2023

When the investigation was done, it was found that gas was being stolen illegally from the IGL pipeline which was not even known to the officials. The CFO said that there was no loss of life in this incident but a bike was gutted in the fire. By the time the fire could spread to vehicles parked nearby, it was brought under control.

