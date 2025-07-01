Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) For the first time in 20 years, estranged cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray will share the stage on July 5 at a joint "victory" rally organised by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS to celebrate the rollback of the contentious government resolutions (GRs) on three-language policy.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, led by Uddhav and Raj respectively, on Tuesday issued a joint public invitation for the "Marathi Vijay Diwas" event to be held at the NSCI Dome in Worli.

The joint invitation, titled 'Marathicha Awaaz', is the first official announcement of the event. It doesn't carry a party symbol or flag, except a graphic image of Maharashtra. It mentions the names of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray as hosts.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut confirmed that Uddhav and Raj Thackeray would attend the rally.

With the elections to the high-profile Mumbai civic body and other municipal corporations due in the coming months, the likely rapprochement between the two brothers on the sensitive issue of the Marathi identity is being keenly watched in state political circles.

Facing mounting opposition to the introduction of Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced the withdrawal of two GRs (government resolutions) on the implementation of the three-language policy.

The MNS and the Sena (UBT) had called a protest march against the "imposition" of the Hindi language through the three-language policy.

Immediately after the state government rolled back the GRs, both parties cancelled the joint march, citing the victory of the Marathi people.

Uddhav Thackeray later said a programme will be organised on July 5 to celebrate the “unity of the Marathi manoos”.

The joint invitation issued on Tuesday has been addressed to "Marathi sisters and brothers", and describes the rally as a celebration of Marathi pride and unity.

"Did we make the government bow down? Yes! This celebration will be yours and we were merely fighting on behalf of you," says the message on the invitation.

Raj Thackeray, nephew of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, resigned from the party in January 2006, apparently due to differences with Uddhav.

After winning 13 assembly seats (out of 288) in the 2009 assembly elections, the MNS gradually lost its momentum, and over the years it was pushed to the margins of state politics.

Raj Thackeray had sent fillers to Uddhav during an interview a few months back where he hinted at burying the old trivial issues for the greater cause of the Marathi manoos. Uddhav also indicated his willingness to join hands with his cousin.

