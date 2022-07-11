New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Two persons allegedly drowned while fishing in Shikarpur drain of Dwarka in southwest Delhi on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Amir Khan (28) and Gopal (27), they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said that around 8am, an information regarding drowning of two persons was received at Chhawla police station. Enquiry revealed that both of them were fishing in Shikarpur drain, Chhawla and got drowned as the helping tube got upside down and consequently, they died, he said.

Inquest proceedings initiated, he added.

