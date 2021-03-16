Coimbatore, Mar 16 (PTI) Two elephants, including a two-year old, were found dead at two places in the district in the last 24 hours, Forest department sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, a boy who had gone to fetch firewood in a forest area in Boluvampatti noticed the elephant lying dead in Attukal tribal area and informed the department on March 15.

The department officials, including a veterinarian, rushed to the spot, five kms outside the forest area, in the evening.

The officials suspect that the death was due to fall from a height and the incident might have occured two to three days ago.

In another incident, a wild elephant was found dead with injuries in an area coming under Valparai forest range in the evening of March 15.

On receipt of information, senior officials from Anamalai Tiger Reserve and a veterinarian from Mudumalai Tiger Reserve rushed to the spot on Tuesday morning and carried out an autopsy and buried there itself.

The death could have been due to a fight between two wild elephants, they said.PTI NVM SS

