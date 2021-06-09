Chandigarh, Jun 9 (PTI) Punjab police gunned down two gangsters, who were involved in killing policemen, in an operation in Kolkata, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.

Gangsters Jaipal Singh Bhullar and Jaspreet Singh, who were wanted in the murder of two Assistant Sub Inspectors in Punjab, were killed by the police force in an operation in Kolkata, the officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Punjab police team with help from the Kolkata police shot dead Bhullar and Singh.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta confirmed to PTI that both men were killed in Kolkata.

A team of Punjab police's Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) was involved in the operation.

Two ASIs -- Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinderjit Singh -- were shot dead at the new grain market at Jagraon in Ludhiana district on May 15.

