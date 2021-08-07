Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)[India], August 7 (ANI): Two accused arrested for allegedly assaulting a lady doctor and attacking security staff of Taluk Fort hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Fort Police have arrested the accused named Rafeek and Rasheed and have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by doctor Malu Murali.

The Fort Police during the investigation said, "The doctor was on night duty on August 6 and around 12:30 am both the accused reached the hospital for treatment. One of the accused has an injury below the backside of his neck. The doctor asked him how did the injury occur. This made the accused provoked and he attacked her and tried to tore her clothes. The security person who was on duty tried to rescue the doctor and they attacked him also. They twisted the doctor's hands and abused her verbally. Both the doctor and the security staff member sustained injury and undergone treatment."

The doctor also informed that both the accused used to visit the hospital frequently for treatment and always created problems there.

Kerala Government Medical Officers Association has staged a protest against the incident. Kerala education minister V Sivankutty had met the doctor in the hospital and promised stringent action against the accused. (ANI)

