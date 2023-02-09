New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Two people were arrested for allegedly attacking a caterer after a scuffle broke out over plates at an anniversary function in Rohini area on Thursday, said the police.

The victim identified as Sandeep T, was taken to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead, added the police.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: ED Arrests Chariot Media Owner Rajesh Joshi in Money Laundering Case.

During the further course of an inquiry, it was revealed that a brawl took place over the delivery of plates for dinner between the catering staff and DJ workers, as per the police.

Four DJ workers attacked the victim. One of them hit him with the plastic crate over the head.

Also Read | Global Investors Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Uttar Pradesh GIS in Lucknow on February 10.

A case has been registered in the matter. Two accused are being interrogated and the role of all the alleged persons is being ascertained.

Multiple teams have been constituted to apprehend the remaining two persons and raids are being conducted at their possible hideouts.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)