Lucknow, February 9: Prime Minister will visit Lucknow on Friday to inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, read a statement by Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. He will also inaugurate Global Trade Show and launch Invest UP 2.0, added the press release. Global Investors Summit To Open Doors of Opportunities for Youth in Uttar Pradesh, Says CM Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled from 10-12 February 2023. It is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. It will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships. Global Investors Summit 2023 and G20 Meet: Lucknow Airport Prepares for Massive Rush From February 10 to 15.

Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavours to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardised services to investors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)