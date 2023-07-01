Aizawl, Jul 1 (PTI): Mizoram police on Saturday arrested two persons for the murder of a 59-year-old man in Aizawl district.

Accused Lalroliana (43) and his aide Lalsiampuii (43) were picked up from a truck at Seiling in Saitual district, around 45 km from Aizawl, while they were trying to flee, IGP (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khiangte told PTI.

The two are the prime accused in the murder of Vanlallawma, who was found dead in a farm hut in Dihmunzawl area near Tlawng river in Aizawl district on Friday, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, police went to the hut and found the victim, who hailed from south Mizoram's Lunglei town, lying in a pool of blood, he said.

A forensic team also went to the spot on Saturday and conducted an inquest.

During the inquest, punctured like cut wounds caused by a blunt weapon, apparently a piece of wood, was found on the back of the head (occipital region) of the victim, Khiangte said.

