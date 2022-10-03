Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Two people were arrested on Monday for alleged possession of two country-made pistols and six cartridges in suburban Versova here, police said.

The police nabbed the duo at MHADA Four Bungalows locality, where they arrived to deliver and purchase weapons, an official said.

Apart from the weapons, the police also recovered Rs 40,000 cash from the accused Shanisingh Mukeshsingh Thakur (21) and Abdul Kareem Qureshi (48), he said.

Investigations have revealed that Thakur, a native of Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, had come to the locality to deliver the pistols and cartridges to Qureshi, the official said.

Thakur is a daily wage labourer, while Qureshi runs a garage in Patan Wadi locality of Malad, he said.

The accused have been arrested under relevant sections of the Arms Act and have been remanded to police custody till October 6, the official added.

