Palghar, Dec 31 (PTI) The police have arrested two South Africans after recovering drugs worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore from them in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

According to senior inspector Amar Marathe of the anti-narcotics cell of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police, the two were nabbed during patrolling at Nalasopara, on the outskirts of Mumbai, on the night of December 29.

Also Read | Puri Jagannath Temple Timings on January 1 2024: Temple To Open Doors for Devotees at 1 AM To Handle New Year's Day Rush.

The police recovered 554.4 grams of MD and 120.4 grams of cocaine, collectively worth Rs 1.47 crore, from the duo, he said. The police suspect the drugs had been brought for New Year's Eve parties.

The Tulinj police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that they are trying to ascertain the source of the drugs.

Also Read | Qantas Flight Brawl: Man Attacks, Threatens to Stab Crew Member, Passengers Inside Aircraft, Detained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)