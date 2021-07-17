New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing their 65-year-old employer of Rs 50,000 in cash and an iPhone after overpowering him in his house in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, police said on Saturday.

Accused Jayaram Mandal (29) and Mahanand Mandal (24), both from Bihar's Madhubani, worked as house helps at the victim's house, who is a retired professor of the Delhi University (DU), they said.

Police said the victim was alone at home on Thursday when the accused entered his room and threatened to kill him. They tied his hands and legs with bed sheets and made off with Rs 50,000 in cash and an iPhone.

"Our team raided several locations in Azadpur village on the basis of technical surveillance and gathered local intelligence. It succeeded in nabbing both the accused. Stolen cash amounting to Rs 50,000 and the iPhone of the victim were also recovered from their possession," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that on the day of the incident, the victim was alone at home and sensing an opportunity, both servants, who were living in the servants' quarters on the third floor of the house for the last three-four years, overpowered him and made off with the cash and the iPhone, the officer said.

