Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): Two persons suffered injuries in stone-pelting between groups of two communities in Indore on Sunday, said police.

In the morning in the Patthar Mundla area, people from a community started chanted objectionable slogans due to which the other community started pelting stones at them, leaving two people injured.

Kanadia Police reached the venue and attempts were made to calm down both the communities.

"The Municipal Corporation has built a building here for the rehabilitation of the people living in the slums. People from both communities live here. This morning, the people of the majority community saluted the flag and chanted slogans, after which they said some objectionable things. This led to stone-pelting from other communities in the building. Two people have been injured. The situation is under control at the moment. Action is being taken against the accused," SP Ashutosh Bagri told the media. (ANI)

