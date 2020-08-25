Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 25 (ANI): Two Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel went missing on Tuesday after their vehicle rolled down into the Sutlej river near Spilo village in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

SR Rana, Superintendent of Police of Kinnaur district, said the vehicle was on its way to Reckong Peo and fell into the river on National Highway 5 near the Spilo village around 10:30 am today morning.

"Two ITBP personnel, including rifleman Neema Dhondhup from Arunachal Pradesh and driver Pradeep Ghumarwin have been reported missing," he said.

The SP said that search was underway for the two missing ITBP personnel but it is feared that the young men may have drowned in the water. (ANI)

