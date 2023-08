Pratapgarh (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) Two women devotees lost their lives while 13 persons were injured here on Friday when the tempo van they were riding overturned, police said.

The accident took place on the Lalganj-Kalakankar road near Bhabhaura village here when around 15 persons were going from Sangramgarh to Baba Ghuisarnath Dhaam here, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said.

The driver of the tempo van lost control and the vehicle overturned, injuring all the passengers, including three children and the driver, Mishra said.

The ASP added that the injured persons were taken to a hospital in Lalganj, where doctors declared dead Seema and Komal -- both aged 18 years.

The injured are undergoing treatment while the two bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

