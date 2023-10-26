Gondia, Oct 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on collided head-on with a truck in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Thursday, an official said.

The accident occurred around 3 pm on the Deori-Chichgarh road Road in Deori tehsil.

Also Read | Internet Ban in Manipur Extended For Additional Five Days Till October 31.

The police said victims Ruplal Natthu Chaudhari (32) and Sahdeo Neelkanth Mandale (30) were heading to Deori when their two-wheeler collided with a speeding truck coming in the opposite direction.

While Chaudhari and Mandale died on the spot, the truck driver fled the scene with his vehicle.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: EC Issues Notice to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for ‘Akbar’ Remarks During Poll Campaign.

The police have registered a case and are looking for the truck driver, added the official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)