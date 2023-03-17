Jaipur, Mar 17 (PTI) Two people were killed and two injured after being struck by lightning in Rajasthan on Friday, officials said.

A man working on a farm died in the Medta area of Nagaur district in a lightning strike. The victim was identified as Shokeen Khan, Medta police station SHO Roshan Lal said.

In Pali district, Jamila, her four-year-old son Sahib and another woman identified as Varjudi had taken shelter under a tree to shield themselves from the rain. Jamila died after the tree was struck by lightning while the other two were injured. They have been admitted to a hospital, Ras police station SHO Omprakash said.

Light to moderate rain and hailstorms with gusty winds were recorded in some parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, a Met office spokesperson said.

In most parts of Jaipur, the weather suddenly changed due to strong winds in the evening. Heavy rain with thunderstorms caused waterlogging in many areas. The rain brought down the day temperature by four to five degrees, the official said.

According to the regional meteorological centre here, Shahpura in Jaipur recorded 44 mm rainfall while Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer received 24 mm till 8.30 am. Paota and Pahadi in Bharatpur recorded 22 mm and 16 mm rainfall, respectively, Buhana in Jhunjhunu recorded 10 mm and Viratnagar in Jaipur 7 mm during the same period.

Nagaur tehsil recorded 7 mm rainfall and Chomu, Kotputli, Jamwaramgarh and Bari Sadri in Chittorgarh received 5 mm each.

The induced circulation system is still active over the state due to the effect of a western disturbance. There is a strong possibility of moderate to severe thunderstorms, strong winds and hailstorms in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur and Bharatpur divisions on Friday as well, Meteorological Centre (Jaipur) Director Radheshyam Sharma said.

On Saturday, there is a strong possibility of rain, strong winds and hailstorms and thunderstorms continuing in some parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Kota and Udaipur divisions, he added.

Another fresh western disturbance will be effective over the state from Sunday. Its effect will bring thunderstorms, rain, strong winds and hailstorms in some parts of the state on Sunday and Monday, Sharma said.

