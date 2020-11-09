Palghar, Nov 9 (PTI) Two mild earthquakes were recorded on Monday morning in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property due to the tremors which took place at 5:31am and 4:17pm, they said.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Govt's Electric Vehicle Policy to Feature in UN Dialogue on Zero Emission.

Both tremors were of 3.4 magnitude and were located in Talasari taluka of the district, the officials informed.

The district has been witnessing low to moderate intensity earthquakes since November 2018, especially in its Dahanu and Talasari talukas.

Also Read | Ahead of Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020, Posters in Patna Refer to Tejashwi Yadav as ‘First Youngest Future CM’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)