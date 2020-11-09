Patna, November 9: Ahead of the assembly election results in Bihar, posters put in several parts of Patna referred to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as the "first youngest CM of Bihar". The posters were installed by RJD workers to mark the occassion of Tejashwi's birthday. The youngest son of Lalu Prasad Yadav turned 32-year-old today. Will Tejashwi Yadav Become Youngest CM of a State in India? Here's Who Has Been The Youngest Till Date.

The prospects of Tejashwi emerging as the next Chief Minister of Bihar were boosted on Saturday, after the exit polls largely predicted a victory for the Mahagathbandhan alliance led by the RJD and the Congress. The coalition had announced, before the polls, that Tejashwi would be the CM if they emerge victorious.

Posters Put in Patna Refer t Tejashwi as Youngest CM

Bihar: A poster put up in Patna on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's birthday today, referring to him as 'the first youngest future CM of Bihar'. Counting of votes for #BiharPolls will be held tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/FJjBuOLI4Y — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2020

Tejashwi, who turned 32 years old today, observed a simple birthday celebration. The party urged his followers and supporters to not to queue at his residence for extending the wishes. Analysts claim that the change in approach is aimed at shedding RJD's image among some of its detractors -- and is continuation with its poll strategy which saw the party opt out of some of the Lalu Prasad Yadav-era strategies.

Tejashwi, if elected as the Chief Minister, would be the youngest to hold the post in India's history so far. Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, the Asom Gana Parishad leader, is the youngest CM so far as he was elected to the post in Assam, in 1985, at the age of 34. Pema Khandu, who took oath as the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister in 2016 at the age of 36, is currently the youngest CM.

