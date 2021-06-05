Fatehpur, Jun 5 (PTI) Two minor sisters were killed and their brother was seriously injured when they were run over by a speeding tractor on Saturday morning here, police said.

Circle officer of Khaga, Gayadutt Mishra, said Rani (12), Bitan (10) and Shivom (14) were going to an agriculture field around 9.00 am when the incident took place.

He added that Bitan died on the spot, while Rani succumbed to injuries on the way to the district hospital. Shivom, who got seriously injured, is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The tractor has been seized, Mishra said, adding that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

