Shimla, Oct 19 (PTI) Two more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 3,711, while 222 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 2,21,826, an official said.

The latest fatalities were reported from Kangra and Mandi districts.

Meanwhile, 142 more patients recovered from the infection, he said.

The active cases in the state stands at 1,348.

The overall recoveries so far have reached 2,16,750, the official added.

