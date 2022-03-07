Gurugram, Mar 7 (PTI) Two Muslim men were allegedly thrashed and religious slurs were hurled at them by two men who fled after snatching their mobile phones, police said here on Monday.

Police identified the victims as Bihar native Abdur Rehman and his friend Mohammad Azam and said that the assailants talked of feeding them pigs and forced one of them to eat some white powder.

The alleged incident took place near Ramada Hotel in sector 45 here where they had briefly stopped while going to Chakkarpur on their motorcycle after collecting some donations for a madrasa.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sadar) Aman Yadav said after the incident a case was registered at the Sector 40 police station and the police were also able to identify one of the accused as Amit.

ACP Yadav said the police are conducting raids to nab the accused.

He said the victims alleged that as they stopped near the hotel, a man came in his car and asked them as to what were they doing there.

As they told him that they had just stopped on the way back to their home, he called some other man and the two began abusing and thrashing them, making religious slurs, Yadav said.

One of the assailants took out some white powder from his car and put it in Azam's mouth, the ACP said, adding they fled the scene after snatching their mobile phones and the motorcycle.

The motorcycle, however, was found parked at a nearby place, the ACP said.

On the victims' complaint, an FIR under sections 323 (causing hurt), 379 B (robbery), 295 A (malicious intention of outraging religious feelings), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 40 police station.

The police have launched a probe into the incident and hope to nab the culprits soon, ACP Yadav added.

