Kohima, Mar 12 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported two new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 35,447, a health department official said.

Also Read | Fake Call Centre Busted in Gurugram, 38 Including 9 Women Held for Duping People on Pretext of Recovering Loan.

The death toll remained at 757 as no new fatality due to the infection was registered in the last 24 hours, he said.

Also Read | Bypoll to Asansol Lok Sabha Seat, Four Assembly Constituencies on April 12.

Seven more people recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,148, the official said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 93.51 per cent.

Nagaland now has 60 active cases, he said.

Altogether 1,482 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The northeastern state has so far tested more than 4.63 lakh samples for the infection.

Altogether 8,17,495 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines till Friday, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)