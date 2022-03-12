New Delhi, March 12: By-polls to one Lok Sabha seat and four assembly constituencies across four states will be held on April 12, the Election Commission said on Saturday. With the presidential election due later this year, the by-polls will also fill up the vacancies in the electoral college which elects the president.

According to an EC statement, the counting of votes will take place on April 16.

The Asansol parliamentary seat in West Bengal fell vacant following the resignation of BJP lawmaker Babul Supriyo, who joined the Trinamool Congress. Election Commission Announces Date for Bye Polls in West Bengal, Chhatisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra.

By-elections will also be held for Ballygunge in West Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Maharashtra's Kolhapur North.

The notification for the five by-polls will be issued on March 17.

