Chennai, Feb 18 (PTI) Two non-Brahmin archakas of the popular Kumaravayalur Subramania Swamy temple in Tiruchirappalli on Tuesday alleged that they were never allowed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the presiding deity since their appointment in 2021 and appealed to authorities to take steps for their entry inside.

The two priests, Prabhu and Jayapal, wanted steps to ensure their participation in rituals and associated work for the Kumbabishekam (consecration ceremony) scheduled to be held on February 19, 2025. They were appointed by the government following training under a state scheme to appoint aspirants from all Hindu castes in state-run temples.

Also Read | Sambar Named After Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj? Take a Look at Untold Story of How Great Maratha Ruler Influenced South Indian Staple Dish.

In a representation to Chief Minister MK Stalin, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, PK Sekar Babu, and top HR-CE officials, the two priests said they were among the 24 archakas appointed on August 14, 2021.

Since their appointment they were allowed to perform pujas only in the shrines of Lord Ganesa and Navagrahas on the premises of the Kumaravayalur Arulmighu Subramania Swamy temple. "So far we have not been allowed to enter the sanctum of Lord Murugan and perform puja," they alleged in their letter.

Also Read | Asteroid 2024 YR4 May Strike Earth in 2032: Is India at Risk if 'City Killer' Asteroid Hits Our World? Know Which Countries Could Be Affected.

Though they were treated with respect by the devotees and they faced no discrimination from people, Sivacharyas "do not permit" them inside the sanctum, the duo alleged. The temple Sivacharyas could not be reached immediately for comment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)