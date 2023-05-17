Jaipur, May 17 (PTI) A man and his niece were killed and five others were injured on Wednesday when a speeding car overturned in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said.

The accident occurred in Laxmangarh area when the car occupants were travelling from Deoband in Uttar Pradesh to Gujarat, they said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Stays NCDRC Order on Rs 2 Crore Compensation for 'Wrong' Haircut.

The deceased were identified as Hafiz and Rashida.

A police official said the injured were admitted to hospital. Further investigation is on, police said.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2023: Examination Days to Be Extended by Four Days to Accommodate Higher No of Candidates, Says NTA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)