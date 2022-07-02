Jammu, Jul 2 (PTI) Two Over Ground Workers (OGWs) allegedly involved in anti-national activities were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Saqib Hussain Mir of Banola-Chiralla and Adil Iqbal Batt of Sazan-Bhagwah were found running terror modules to revive militancy in Doda at the behest of a local terrorist Mohammad Amin alias 'Khubaib' of Kathwa-Phagsoo (Thathri) who is presently operating from across the border, a police spokesman said.

"The activities of Mir and Batt were highly detrimental and prejudicial to the security of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Acting on the dossier of police, the Doda DM ordered detention of both the OGWs under PSA to prevent them from acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir," the spokesman said.

He said Khubaib, who joined militancy in early 1990s and crossed the border for arms training in Pakistan, is making desperate attempts from across the border to revive militancy in Doda by instigating the local youth for subversive activities.

Mir and Batt are closely linked to Khubaib and are persuading the local youth to join militancy, the spokesman said.

