Pratapgarh, Nov 2 (PTI) Two members of a family were shot dead by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Balipur village on Monday, police said.

Rajendra Singh (55) and his son Abhay Singh (22) were returning home on their tractor when they had a heated exchange with their neighbour after an overhead power line broke, police said.

Following an heated exchange, their neighbour, Ranvijay, opened fire from his licenced gun leaving Rajendra and his son dead .

Senior police officials have rushed to the spot and the bodies are being sent for postmortem, police said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the culprits.

