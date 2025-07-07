Nalanda (Bihar), Jul 7 (PTI) Two persons, including a 22-year-old woman, were shot dead after a dispute among children of two families turned violent in Bihar's Nalanda district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night in Dumrawan village under the Deepnagar Police Station limits, when members of two families fired at each other over the dispute, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Tragic End to Same-Sex Relationship As Youth Murders Teenage Partner With Spiked Drink; Arrested.

The deceased have been identified as Annu Kumari, daughter of Om Prakash Paswan, and Himanshu Kumar (24), son of Santosh Paswan, Nalanda Deputy SP Ram Dular Prasad said.

“Upon receiving information about the firing incident, a police team immediately reached the spot and took the injured to the nearest government hospital, where they were declared dead. Bodies have been sent for the post-mortem examinations. The exact cause of the incident is not known," Prasad said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 7, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Villagers claimed that a dispute among the children of two families over a game turned violent, and both sides started firing.

A case has been registered and the investigation is underway, the officer added.

The deceased families also staged a protest outside the hospital over the alleged lack of facilities to manage emergency cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)