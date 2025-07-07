Mumbai, July 7: A same-sex relationship ended tragically after a youth killed his partner in Mumbai. The development comes after the Mumbai police recently arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly killing his same-sex partner in the city. The accused was arrested after the victim's father lodged a complaint against him. The complainant claimed that his 16-year-old son died of poisoning after the accused gave him a spiked cold drink.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the youth and are investigating the reason behind the "cold drink" murder. According to the complainant, the victim left home on June 29 for a walk but did not return home that night, reports NDTV. This triggered a search for him. The next day, the victim's friend informed his family that their son had visited the accused's place the day before. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Wife by Smashing Granite Cutter on Her Head in Borivali, Surrenders Before Police.

After this, the victim's family members reached the accused's place and found their son sleeping in the bed. The complaint said that the accused was sitting next to his son. The victim's father also told cops that they tried to wake up their son, but their attempts failed. Post this, they called a doctor who confirmed that the teenager had passed away. Following this, the police registered a case against the accused, based on the complaint of the victim's father.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim vomited and died after he was offered a spiked cold drink by the accused. However, the police are awaiting the forensic report to confirm the same. The complainant also told police officials that the accused had taken their son to Nagpur without informing them four months ago. When the victim returned, his family members asked him to stay away from the youth. Mumbai Shocker: Slapped by Husband for Fighting With His Mother, Woman Dies by Suicide in Sakinaka; Dowry Angle Emerges.

Post this, the victim stopped talking and meeting the accused. Police suspect that the accused was upset over this and hence planned to kill his same-sex partner. They also believe that the accused called the victim home and killed him by offering him a poisoned cold drink. An investigation in connection with the alleged murder is underway.

