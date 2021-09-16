Dhubri (Assam), Sept 16 (PTI) Two suspected Bangladeshi nationals staying without valid documents here were arrested on Thursday, a police officer said.

Acting on specific information, a police team visited a house in Aironjungla area and found Mokbul Sheikh and his 18-year old son Basir staying there without necessary documents, Dhubri Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav told reporters.

''During interrogation, the father and son claimed that they had come from Nepal where they worked in a brick kiln. The father also stated that he had worked in different places of India and Nepal as a labourer for the last 25 years", the SP said.

The police officer claimed that the duo hailed from Kothalbari village in Kurirgram district of Bangladesh.

A case has been registered against them, the SP said.

