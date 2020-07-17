Kulgam, July 17: Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in the encounter with the security forces at the Nagnad-Chimmer area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday morning.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said, one more unidentified terrorist killed (total two) in the Kulgam encounter. Operation still underway.

The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "So far 01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow."

On July 5, two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Arreh village in Kulgam.

