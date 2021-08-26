Kotdwar (Uttarakhand), Aug 26 (PTI) Two tourists from Delhi were killed and another was injured when their car fell into a deep gorge between Lansdowne and Jaiharikhal in Uttarakhand's Pauri district.

The accident occurred at around 11 pm on Wednesday, Lansdowne Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Santosh Kunwar said.

Also Read | Chennai Man Dupes People of Rs 1.5 Crore on Promise of Doubling Their Money in 100 Days, Arrested.

Two of the car occupants -- identified as Tarun Sharma (32), a resident of Dwarka sector 22 and Vikas Rana (33) from Kapasheda in Delhi -- died on the spot, he said.

Najafgarh-resident Anuj Vatsa (32), who was injured in the accident, was rushed to the government base hospital in Kotdwar where he is under treatment, the SHO said.

Also Read | How To Get the Perfect Tan With Byrokko Best Selling ‘Shine Brown’.

The families of the victims have been informed, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)