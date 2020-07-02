Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) Nine more people, including two undertrial prisoners, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

According to Additional District Magistrate Alok Kumar, 280 results of samples have been received in which nine people, including two undertrial prisoners lodged in a temporary jail, have tested positive.

He added that there are 54 active cases in the district.

