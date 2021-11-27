Panaji, Nov 27 (PTI) The super-speciality block at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) will be denotified as the COVID-19 facility, but two wards in the old GMCH wing will be dedicated for the management of cases amid the rising concern over new variants of coronavirus, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Saturday.

Also Read | 'No Commercial Deals With Crypto Exchanges’, BCCI's Diktat Over Cryptocurrency Upsets IPL Franchises.

Also Read | Amit Shah to Inaugurate Amul Projects Worth Rs 415 Crore in Gujarat Tomorrow.

The Goa government's decision comes amid rising concerns worldwide over the detection of patients infected with Omicron strain of coronavirus in South Africa.

“Super Speciality Block will be de-notified as Covid hospital after consulting Hon CM @DrPramodPSawant. In the Old GMC wing, however, we will dedicate two wards for Covid management due to the new strains that are arising. Efforts for moving several specialities at SSB (super-speciality block) are in full swing,” Rane tweeted.

He also tweeted that this Super Speciality Block, which is a state-of-art hospital located on the GMCH campus, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon.

"The SSB will bring all specialities under one roof and fulfil every Goan's dream," he tweeted.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier this week had announced that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Super Speciality Block on December 19, which is observed as the Goa Liberation Day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)