The forest department rescued a spotted deer from an open well (Photo/ANI)

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 31 (ANI): Forest Department officials managed to rescue a fawn that had fallen inside a deep well near Coimbatore.

A two-year-old spotted deer was found in an open well on a private farm in Peedampalli village in Sulur district of Coimbatore. A team of forest officials reached the spot on Wednesday and rescued the deer with the help of a net.

Also Read | WhatsApp Introduces New Features for Voice Messages.

The animal seemed healthy and no external injuries were found on it. The department released the animal in its natural habitat after rescue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)