Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) Five persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an attack on a businessman in Thane city two years ago, an official said on Thursday.

Sandeep Rajaram Adsul, who is into stone-crushing business, suffered injuries after a group of people fired upon him outside his home from a close distance.

Police said Adsul, then 43, was targeted over some financial issues.

Acting on inputs, cops apprehended two accused from the city's Kolshet area on Wednesday evening, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav.

The duo disclosed the names of three more persons who were involved in the shooting. The police arrested them also, said the DCP.

Before returning to Thane, the five were on the run and even visited Uttar Pradesh, the official added.

