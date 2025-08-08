Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh government has recently launched "Rahagir Yojana" aimed at reducing the growing number of fatalities in road mishaps. The scheme not only spreads awareness but also offers an incentive of ₹25,000 to citizens who help transport accident victims to hospitals during the critical golden hour.

The scheme addresses a common issue where, despite witnessing road accidents, bystanders often just click pictures and hesitate to help injured individuals due to fear or indifference. As a result, many victims are deprived of immediate medical attention, which could otherwise save lives. The Rahagir Yojana is designed to change this mindset by offering both moral and financial encouragement.

The first successful implementation of the scheme was recently recorded in the Chhatarpur district. Gaurav Agrawal was involved in a serious accident near Chhatrasal Square. Fortunately, two Muslim youths passing by immediately rushed him to the district hospital, where timely treatment saved his life. Recognising their effort, the district administration approved a ₹25,000 incentive for both individuals under the Rahagir Yojana.

Speaking to ANI, one of the youths said, "We were passing by the Dakkhana intersection when we noticed a crowd gathered around. A man was lying injured, but no one was helping. I ran to him and took him to the hospital myself. Later, we found out about the Rahagir Scheme that provides financial aid. But for us, humanity comes first. A man's life was at stake. His family could have been devastated. Today, he is alive, and that is our biggest reward."

Chhatarpur District Collector Parth Jeswal emphasised the significance of the scheme, stating, "Rahagir Yojana is an important initiative that rewards Rs. 25,00 to those who provide emergency medical assistance to accident victims during the Golden Hour. In this case, two residents of Chhatarpur city, Sameer Khan and Monty Khan, rushed the victim to the hospital without delay, saving his life. This became the first instance in the district under the scheme. The administration has sanctioned a ₹25,000 incentive for their noble act, and the funds will be disbursed soon."

He added, "We appeal to citizens that if any such incident occurs in the future, providing medical help within the first hour can be crucial in saving lives. Let's all come forward and contribute to this cause." (ANI)

