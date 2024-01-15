New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Uddhav Thackeray faction (UBT) has moved the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Maharashtra Speaker to recognize the Eknath Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) plea also challenged the dismissal of disqualification pleas against Shinde faction MLAs who had rebelled and split the party in 2022.

In a relief to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar had last week held that the Shiv Sena faction led by him was the "real Shiv Sena" after the split in June 2022.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday rejected the disqualification cross-petitions filed by rival Shiv Sena groups in a crucial verdict and noted that the Shinde faction was real Shiv Sena following the June 2022 split in the party.

"All the petitions seeking disqualifications are rejected and no one is disqualified from any faction of Shiv Sena," the Speaker said as he read in the state assembly a lengthy verdict that went into on Shiv Sena constitution and changes made to it.

He said "decision of Paksha Pramukh cannot be taken as the decision of the political party" and "Shinde faction was real Shiv Sena when rival factions emerged" in June 2022.

The disqualification petitions against the rebel MLAs were filed by Sunil Prabhu, the Shiv Sena party Whip appointed by Uddhav Thackeray, on 23 June 2022, after the MLAs revolted against Thackeray. (ANI)

