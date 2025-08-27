Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray visited his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, amid talks of an alliance between the two parties for the upcoming municipal elections.

Uddhav was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, the family offered prayers at Mumbaicha Raja in Ganesh Galli and at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Speculation about an alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls has been growing in recent weeks.

On August 15, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had said, "Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray will contest municipal elections together and win. The combined strength of Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, along with the unity of the Marathi people, is the key to victory in elections."

In July, Uddhav and Raj had shared a stage at the Worli Dome in Mumbai, holding a joint rally after the Maharashtra government scrapped two Government Resolutions (GRs) to introduce Hindi as the third official language.

The Thackeray brothers garlanded the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at a joint rally of their parties, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), at the Worli Dome in Mumbai.

While addressing the 'Awaz Marathicha' joint rally, Uddhav said that he has come to "stay together" with his brother Raj Thackeray.

"We have come together to stay together", Uddhav had said while addressing the gathering. The BMC elections are expected in October this year. (ANI)

