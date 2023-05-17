Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leaders held a meeting here in Mumbai on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra legislative council Ambadas Danve told the media that former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be holding a grand convention of Shiv Sainiks on June 18.

The convention will be held at Sardar Patel Stadium in Mumbai's Worli, which happens to be Aditya Thackeray's constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Danve said, "Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with district heads, department heads and MLAs today. He explained the Supreme Court verdict regarding the power struggle to all the leaders and key officials and said that the Shinde Fadnavis government is unconstitutional. This decision is in favour of the Uddhav Thackeray faction".

"On June 18, he (Uddhav Thackeray) will address the Shiv Sainiks from across Maharashtra at Sardar Patel Stadium in Worli. On June 19, on the foundation day of Shiv Sena, he will address Shiv Sainiks at Shanmukhanand Auditorium and give the mantra of victory to Shiv Sainiks," Danve added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders including Anil Parab, Subhash Desai, Anil Desai, Bhaskar Jadhav, Sachin Ahir Ambadas Danve and district heads, department heads and other leaders were present in the meeting. (ANI)

