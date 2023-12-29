Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 29 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be decided by Uddhav Thackeray, senior party leaders Chandrakant Khaire and Ambadas Danve said here on Friday.

Khaire, who was Lok Sabha MP for several terms from Aurangabad (now Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) before losing in 2019, and Danve, who is leader of opposition in the Legislative Council, have earlier expressed the wish to contest the general elections from here.

They were speaking to reporters at an event to launch a poll van of the party.

Asked who would be the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Danve said all names will be finalised by Thackeray.

"I don't mid if it is Khaire. As I have said earlier, I will contest if the party orders me to. Khaire speaks in anger at times but he loves me," Danve told reporters.

In response, Khaire praised Danve's work as LoP in the Council and said the party needs a leader like him.

"We fight and then come together again. We will fight hand in hand," Khaire asserted.

However, he reiterated Uddhav Thackeray will decide who will contest from where.

