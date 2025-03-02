Lucknow, Mar 2 (PTI) Hours after BSP supremo Mayawati removed her nephew Akash Anand from all party posts, Congress leader Udit Raj urged BSP party workers to join the Congress.

In a press statement on Sunday, the former MP criticised Mayawati, claiming that her actions were leading to the decline of her own party. "Mayawati is finishing her party, and there is no mission left for Dalits or OBCs in the BSP," he said.

This comes after a controversy erupted on February 17, when Udit Raj accused Mayawati of undermining social welfare movements and said that the “time has come to strangle her.”

He reiterated his stance, saying, "I had said on February 17 that Mayawati is slitting the throat of Bahujan Andolan. What I meant was that the society should recognise this and distance itself from her."

Raj also reflected on the threats he faced after his previous comments, saying, “I was threatened for that statement, and even a reward was placed on my head."

He further criticised the BSP for "lacking a clear mission", saying, "There is no fight left in the BSP to protect the Constitution or to protest against atrocities on Dalits and OBCs or against privatisation."

Concluding his remarks, Raj urged BSP workers to leave the party and join the Congress. “Those who were upset with me should now understand that my intention was to make them aware of the situation,” he said.

