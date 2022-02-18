New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The University Grants Commission (UGC) has decided to stop physical file movement within the organisation and migrate to e-office mode instead, according to chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

"UGC has taken a decision to migrate from physical file mode to e-office mode with no physical file movement within the organisation. It will not only make UGC operations paper-free but will also lead to more efficient work flow benefiting the stakeholders," he said.

Kumar took charge of the top post earlier this month.

