Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI):The 108 Temple Hanuman Yatra, a pilgrimage celebrated for a century, kicked off in Ujjain today.

The event organised by the Dharm Vigyan Shodh Sansthan, the journey began at the Uttar Mukhi Hanuman Temple in the Khak Chowk area in the early hours, with hundreds of devotees gathering to participate in the morning Aarti before setting out on the Parikrama of 108 Hanuman Temples.

Also Read | Narayana Murthy Warns Mass Migration to Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad Amid Climate Change.

Devotees shared some interesting stories about the significance of the yatra. They explained that Ujjain, also known as Avantika, is believed to be the place where Lord Hanuman resides. The devotees mentioned that Lord Hanuman's first name is "Kala." It is said that when Lord Shiva blessed Vayu Dev to carry a message to Anjana Mata, the first word he uttered was "Kala," which later became Hanuman's name. This is why today is called "Kala Ashtami."

On this special day, it is believed that Lord Hanuman arrived in Ujjain carrying water from the holy Ganga, which is why the Kotitirth Kund was established in Mahakal. Locals believe that Hanuman's presence in Avantika makes it a place where devotees' prayers are answered.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 23, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Uttar Mukhi Hanuman Temple is considered special because it is believed that any work done in the northern direction is always successful and brings life-enhancing energy. This is why the yatra begins from this temple, marking the start of a journey filled with devotion and blessings.

Meanwhile, during the early hours, the Bhasma Aarti at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple was held, where Lord Mahakal was adorned in the form of Lord Hanuman to celebrate Hanuman Ashtami with devotion and grandeur. This unique celebration, held in Ujjain, is the only one of its kind in India. The temple was filled with joy as devotees witnessed both Baba Mahakaleshwar and Lord Hanuman's divine presence during the Aarti. Devotees offered prayers, seeking blessings from Baba Mahakal, Lord Ram, and Lord Hanuman. It is believed that Lord Hanuman resides in the Mahakaleshwar Temple and blesses his devotees. This belief added to the festive spirit as devotees celebrated Hanuman Ashtami with enthusiasm.

Priest Mahesh Sharma explained that Lord Hanuman is an incarnation of Lord Shiva, born as a result of Mata Anjani's penance. In Ujjain, both Hanuman Jayanti and Hanuman Ashtami are celebrated with great fervor. He further stated that the Mahakal Temple follows traditional rituals for all festivals tied to Sanatan Dharma. On this special occasion, the symbolic adornment of Lord Hanuman on Mahadev highlights the divine blessing devotees receive. Witnessing Lord Hanuman on Hanuman Ashtami is believed to grant them the devotion of Lord Ram, Lord Shiva, and Lord Hanuman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)